Blackstone Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $110.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

