Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 655.75, a current ratio of 655.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.79.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

