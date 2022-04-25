Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Blackstone Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 655.75, a current ratio of 655.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Blackstone Loan Financing has a twelve month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.