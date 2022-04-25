Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

