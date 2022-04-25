BMO Capital Markets Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $118.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

SAP stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. SAP has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

