BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Outperform

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

