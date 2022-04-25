BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Buys £46,500 in Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Audrey Baxter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,499.61).

Shares of BPET traded down GBX 5.51 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 460.49 ($5.99). 41,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,149. The stock has a market cap of £340.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 372 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. BMO Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

