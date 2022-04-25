Boenning Scattergood Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

