Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Boku stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 109.55 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.15. The company has a market cap of £376.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43), for a total value of £25,953.40 ($33,767.11).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

