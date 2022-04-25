BorgWarner (BWA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $43.00.

4/1/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – BorgWarner is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

Get BorgWarner Inc alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.