Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Boston Properties has set its Q1 guidance at $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.30-7.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXP opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

