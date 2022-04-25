Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post sales of $234.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. BOX reported sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $993.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. BOX has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 37.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

