Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.