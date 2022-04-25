Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

