Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $130.21. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

