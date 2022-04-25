Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$175.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$218.85.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$160.96. 15,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,724. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 116.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$192.07.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.3100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

