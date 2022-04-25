Braden Michael Leonard Buys 552,000 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.39. 6,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.72. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

