Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.64 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $511.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $537.75 million to $538.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,014,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 507,827 shares in the last quarter.
BDN opened at $12.64 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 180.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
