Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

BRFS opened at $3.05 on Monday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

