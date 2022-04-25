Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.
Several analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
BRFS opened at $3.05 on Monday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.