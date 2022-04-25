British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,780 ($49.18) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BATS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.79) to GBX 3,675 ($47.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($49.23).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,258 ($42.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.97). The company has a market capitalization of £74.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,235.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,934.22.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.86), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($362,442.86). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.