Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 985 ($12.82) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.37) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.49) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 983.64 ($12.80).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.78) on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.36.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

