Brixmor Property Group (BRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.860-$1.950 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after buying an additional 245,499 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

