Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.