Brokerages Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will post sales of $907.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $929.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $885.59 million. Advantage Solutions posted sales of $791.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.