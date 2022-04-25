Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.25 Million

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to report $243.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $231.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $992.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.68 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.