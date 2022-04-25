Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.27. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.
NYSE:GOL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $6.45. 1,663,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.