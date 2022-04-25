Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $27.60 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $346.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

