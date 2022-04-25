Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the highest is $107.00 million. Root posted sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $301.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROOT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

