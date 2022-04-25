Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

