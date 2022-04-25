Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

STN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 56,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. Stantec has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $67,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

