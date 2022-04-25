Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce $602.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $614.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $593.75 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

