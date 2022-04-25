Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750.76 Million

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to report $750.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.20 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

