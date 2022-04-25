Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will announce $67.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $65.57 million. Alphatec posted sales of $44.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $305.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

