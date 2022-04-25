Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will report $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.70 million. Asure Software posted sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.06. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

