Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ATER traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $5.11. 22,010,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,359. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aterian by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

