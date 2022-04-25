Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

