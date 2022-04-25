Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.81 EPS

Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.75). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

EDIT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,069. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

