Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report $424.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.00 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

