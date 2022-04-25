Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $2.50. LGI Homes reported earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $18.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,286. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

