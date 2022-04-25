Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.58. 57,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

