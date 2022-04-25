Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of 130.03 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

