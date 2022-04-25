Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.27. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

