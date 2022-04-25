Brokers Issue Forecasts for AC Immune SA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

