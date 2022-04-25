Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

