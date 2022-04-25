Brokers Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

