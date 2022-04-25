Brokers Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ForgeRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FORG stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

