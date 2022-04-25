Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.28.

LULU opened at $363.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.47.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

