Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 18,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.