Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

BJRI opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $682.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.32, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

