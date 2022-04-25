Brokers Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.