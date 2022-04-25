Brokers Offer Predictions for Leucrotta Exploration Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
LXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
